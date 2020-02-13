|
Norma Rae Comnick
Norma Rae Comnick was born on May 8, 1934, in Mertzon, Texas and passed away on February 4, 2020. Norma is preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Mary Hensley; sisters Geneva Freitag and Edith Williams; and brothers Charles and Johnny (Bud) Hensley. She is survived by her two children Steve Comnick and Teresa Morgan; her five grandchildren Stephen, Kymberlee, Austin, Cody, and Reece; three great grandchildren Beau, Emma, and Bella; and her loving friends. Norma owned and operated Norma Comnick Insurance Agency in Anderson, California until she retired in 2004. She served the community of Anderson as a city council member for 21 years, serving 5 terms as mayor. She was always involved in her community, assisting her constituents and dedicating many years to Anderson Rotary, Anderson Explodes, the Sierra Cascade Logging Conference and Women's Luncheon, and was an active member of Grace Baptist Church. She will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held on February 19, 2020, at 2:00 PM at the Anderson Cemetery, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Anderson, CA. Immediately following the graveside service, a reception will be held in the Community Center at Anderson City Hall, 1887 Howard Street, Anderson, CA.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020