Olaf Harry Ohlson
- - 8/4/1929-7/23/2019
Olaf "Harry" Ohlson was born in Santa Clara, California. His family moved to Oakland where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Jean Ruff. Harry enlisted in the Army and served a term in Korea during the Korean War. Harry and Barbara lived in San Francisco, Hayward, Castro Valley, Grass Valley and finally Discovery Bay They enjoyed their extended family, friends and traveling in their later years. A few years after Barbara's passing Harry moved from Discovery Bay to the CALVET Redding Veterans Home. Harry had a full life there, making new friends, playing cribbage, dominoes, and working the endless jigsaw puzzles. This move brought him closer to his daughter, Susan and her family. Harry is survived by his three children, Susan Ohlson Hawley, Kris Allen Ohlson, and Neil Leonard Ohlson. He has 5 grandchildren Meagan Hawley Stone, Derek Hawley, Nicole Ohlson Shaw, Amy Johnstad, and Trevor Ohlson. His family also extended to 5 great grandchildren, Makenna Stone, Livia Shaw, Hattie Stone, Jax Shaw and Sawyer Johnstad. Harry also made room in his heart for Alexis Delvas who he adopted into the great grandchildren fold. Harry will be missed by his family but we are so grateful for the love and support shown by the Veterans community. Harry and Barbara will be interned at the Igo Ono Veterans Cemetery in a private family service at some point in the future.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on July 27, 2019