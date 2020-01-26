|
|
Olitha Olga Parham
Redding - Olitha Olga Parham was born on September 24, 1929 in Lutherville, Arkansas to John and Dorthea Schatz. She went to be with the Lord in Redding, CA on January 20, 2020 at the age of 90 years young.
Olitha was one of five siblings. She spent her younger years in Southern California and graduated from high school there. She met the love of her life, Arthur William Parham, in 1946. On September 7, 1947, they married and moved to Montgomery Creek, CA. They built a beautiful life together in Northern California, along with their three children.
They built their home in Palo Cedro, where Olitha lived out her life. She loved God and her family above all else. She had many talents, including as an accomplished musician with a beautiful singing voice.
She is survived by two brothers and one sister. She was greatly loved by her children Arthur (and Sue) Parham, Jr., Diana (and John) Keeling and Sherry (and Bill) Muncrief. She was the proud grandmother of ten grandchildren, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother of many beloved children. She will be missed by her many family members and loved ones.
She will be laid to rest alongside the love of her life, and many friends and family, in Montgomery Creek, CA.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020