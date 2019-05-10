|
Olive Elizabeth Head (Betty)
Shasta Lake City - Olive Elizabeth Head (Betty), a long time Shasta Lake City resident passed away peacefully on May 7th, 2019 with family at her side.
Betty was born April 3, 1931 to James & Nancy Casey, in Wewoka, Oklahoma. She and her husband Nelin Head, lived in the East Bay area for several years where they raised their four children Raine Benham (Blair), Sonny Head (Marta), Judy Navarro (Mike), and Debi Simon (Bob). Betty's family continued to grow through the years to include 15 grandchildren, 51 great grandchildren & 9 great-great grandchildren. Betty had a large loving heart, she was gifted with being able to love in such a way that each one felt as if they were the only one.
When Nelin retired in the 80's, they moved to Shasta Lake City. Where Betty enjoyed being with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren more than anything. Her pastimes included knitting, quilting, reading, hiking, & exploring the many wonders of the beautiful North State. Betty's love of gardening began to expand into her community where she became one of the founding members of the Shasta Lake Garden Project, she was instrumental in the completion of many projects including the Veterans Memorial, the town Clock, the Summit City Dam Workers and the native plant garden. Betty was known as the scone lady as she prepared hundreds of delicious scones for their annual Victorian Garden Tour & Tea fund raiser.
After 65 years of marriage she lost her love Nelin in 2013. Betty is leaving a void in our family and community as she was so very dearly loved by all that knew her.
Betty had a strong faith and taught her children to trust & take comfort in the Lord Jesus, we can rest knowing she is a sister of Christ.
Celebration of Life will be held Saturday May 11th at 4pm in Allen & Dahls Funeral Chapel in Redding, Ca
In lieu of flowers we would like to suggest donations be to the Shasta Lake Garden Project. Shastalakegardenproject.org
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on May 10, 2019