Onie Kirby
Anderson - After a courageous battle with bone marrow cancer, Onie Kirby, age 83 of Anderson, CA entered Heaven's gates peacefully with her family by her side on May 31, 2019. Onie was born May 27, 1936, in Lone Pine, CA, the second of three children. Onie was preceded in death by husband, Ruben Kirby, Sr., father, Elmer Lyman and mother, Reba Oster.
She is survived by her children, Ruben Kirby, Jr., Roni Sauer (Mike), Michelle Kirby (Todd), Randy Kirby (Tricia) and Gary, grandchildren, Ryan Rath, Phoenix Rath, Vanessa Kirby, Andrew Kirby, Natasha Bullington, Gabrielle Bjerklund, and Joshua Kirby, 7 great-grandchildren, her sister, Bette Caulkins, brother Milbert "Don" Oster and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Onie grew up in Westwood, California where she met the love of her life, Ruben. In 1955, at the age of 18 she flew to Anchorage, Alaska and married Ruben, who was serving in the United States Air Force. After moving around the country for 20 years, they settled in Anderson, CA. At the age of 40, and after raising four of her five children she began her nursing career as a nurses' aide. She later became an LVN and then fulfilled her dream by becoming a Registered Nurse. Onie worked on the Oncology Unit at Mercy Medical Center for the majority of her nursing career and that is where she graciously passed.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29 at 10:00 am at the Heritage Baptist Church, 3496 Silver Street, Anderson, CA. Immediately followed by a Celebration of Onie's Life at the church.
Donations in memory of Onie Kirby may be made to Mercy Foundation North to support Mercy Medical Center Redding Oncology Services 2625 Edith Avenue, Suite E, Redding, Ca 96001 or www.supportmercynorth.org.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on June 23, 2019