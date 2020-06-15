Oran Dale Wilson
Oran Dale Wilson

Beloved husband, brother and Uncle, Dale is at peace and breathing well. He was born on September 21st, 1931 near Portales, New Mexico to Mamie Zora and Floyd Wilson. At a very young age, his family moved to Gridley and then to Nord, California. At the age of 21, he signed up for the Army at the Nord Store. He met Joy Marie McClelland in Chico, California and they married on February 21, 1955. After serving in the US Army and being stationed in Germany, he worked for many years with Hanes Inc. of Redding, CA. He loved to hunt, fish and spend time traveling with family and friends. Their many destinations included Alaska, Mexico, Hawaii, and much of the United States in an RV. During the many years he lived in Anderson, he was a member of the VFW and Moose Lodge. He was very patriotic, proudly displaying a flag in his driveway and placing flags in the City of Anderson. He loved telling stories about adventures during his younger years. He had many siblings, brothers and sister-in-laws, Troy and Irma, Ralph and Vi, and Carmen, as well as sister Nadine and brother-in-law Jess, sister-in-laws, Muriel and Shirley (all deceased). He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joy, brothers and sister-in-laws, Wayne and Irene and MZ and Sandra and brother-in-law, Dave. There are many-many nieces, nephews, great and great-great, that he loved dearly.

A viewing will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10:00 am until 1:00pm, followed by Memorial Service at 1:00 pm at Allen & Dahl Funeral Chapel, 2030 Howard St, Anderson, Ca.




Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
