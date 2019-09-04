|
Orland Jackson (OJ) Roach
- - (b. Dec. 15, 1929 d. Aug. 1, 2019)
OJ was born in McGee, Mississippi, to Winburn and Lorena (Rankin) Roach. He was the eldest of six. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Willie and Carolyn, brother Joel, and son Kenneth Wayne Roach.
He leaves behind his wife of almost 70 years, Mary Evelyn (St. John), son David and wife, Jan, grandson Matthew Roach and wife Kate, including five great grandchildren: Lydia, Emily, Collin, Harrison, and Quinn, as well as sisters Retha and Sharlott.
OJ retired from AT&T after 31 years of service. The couple lived in Watsonville, Cool, and Redding. They wintered in Sun City West, Arizona for 17 years. OJ lived the last 5 years in Redding.
OJ believed when you are ready to go, and you know where you're going, you can surrender with joy.
His life is not easy to sum up, but a verse from a song written about him says this: "Everyone his meets, without bias he greets, for the Love of the Lord."
OJ leaves us for heaven with joy, kindness, hope, peace, gentleness, love, patience, and forgiveness. He will be missed beyond measure.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Sept. 4, 2019