Pamela Olson
Redding - 1953 - 2019
Pamela Olson passed away March 1, 2019 at Shasta Regional Medical Center with her family by her side. Pamela had suffered with Lupus since high school and Lupus induced liver disease for many years.
Pamela was born September 2, 1953 in Yreka to Robert Johnson and Jo Anne (Costello) Johnson. The family moved to Redding in 1964.
Pamela attended Lassen View and Rother schools and was a student in the first class at the new Nova ninth grade. She graduated from Shasta High in 1971 and from College of the Redwoods in Eureka in 1973.
Pamela married Lary Olson in 1977 and they had 2 boys, Devon and Dallas. She worked as a bookkeeper for various companies and also received her Real Estate License in 2002.
In 2001 she met Jim Keil and he was her loving partner for 18 years. They lived in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico for 8 years and returned to Redding in 2012.
Pamela is survived by her partner Jim Keil, sons Devon Olson and Dallas Olson, mother Jo Anne Johnson, grandson Ashton, brother-in-law Matt Show, niece Tabra Show, nephew Zack Show, aunt Norma Geyer, other cousins and relatives and many, many friends.
Pamela is pre-deceased by father Robert Johnson, sisters Debby Johnson and Kim Show and half-brother Mike Gillis.
Pamela was beautiful, strong and loving. She will be missed by family and friends. One of her great joys was getting together with her many girls friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Mar. 17, 2019