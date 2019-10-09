|
|
Patricia A. Wicklander-Denton
Redding - Patricia A. Wicklander-Denton passed away on September 21, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Terrie Weld, son Michael Bussard and wife Melanie, daughter Barbara Erlei and husband Quinten; granddaughters: Brittany Weld, Maddi Sarner, Sarah Erlei, and Melia Bussard; and grandsons: David Weld, Daniel Weld, Mickey Sarner, Kyle Erlei and Michael Bussard.
Pat was an amazing, loving and strong mother and a crazy, full of life, always up for a good shenagin Grandma. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, gardening, traveling in her motorhome with her cat, painting and teaching others how to paint. She will be missed by many for her love, compassion, generosity, humor and heart of gold.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Pat's name to One Safe Place. Your donation can be done directly on their website ospshasta.org or mail a check to PO BOX 991060, Redding, CA 96099.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday December 14th,1:00 p.m. at the Church of Christ, 3434 North Street, Anderson, CA 96007. A reception will follow afterward, in the Church Fellowship Hall.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019