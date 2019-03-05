|
Patricia Dian Burchell
Redding - Patricia Dian Burchell, age 90, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 25, 2019.
Pat was born on August 15, 1928, in Oakland, CA, to her late parents Edwin Scott and Ivy Wandrille. She grew up in Alameda, CA, where she graduated from Alameda High School in 1947. Later the same year, Pat married the love of her life, Bert Burchell, on September 25, 1947. She and Bert lived in San Leandro, CA with their three children until 1962 when they moved to Rio Vista, CA. In 1966, Pat and Bert became partners in a small auto repair business.
They owned Burchell's Auto Repair until 1998. Retirement took them to Shasta Lake, CA in 2001. It was their long-time dream to live near Mt. Shasta where they had honeymooned years before.
Pat was a loving and devoted wife, mother and friend. Family was the center of her life. In addition to her work as a homemaker, she worked in retail, food services and finally as the bookkeeper/business manager in the family business (32 years). She was an active member of the Union Baptist Church in Rio Vista for nearly 40 years as a choir member, Sunday school teacher and youth group leader. Pat enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gardening, camping and taking trips to the coast. She loved walking along the beach.
Pat is predeceased by a sister, Lorraine Lower, a brother, Wilfred Scott, and her husband of 63 years, Bert Burchell. She is survived by three children, Blanche McKarley (husband, Alan), Robert "Bob" Burchell (wife, Jean) and Lynda Algea. Grandchildren include Daved Wilson,
Joshua Heidler (deceased), Aaron McKarley, Jacob Heidler, Hannah Braley and JoAnna Heidler.
She has nine great grandchildren. Pat is also survived by her sister-in-law, Geraldine Burchell, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life is being planned. Donations may be made in memory of Patricia Burchell to Mercy Hospice, Redding, CA.
Patricia Dian Burchell was dearly loved. She will be missed.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Mar. 5, 2019