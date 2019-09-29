|
Patricia Estes
Redding - On August 18, 2019 , Patricia Estes passed away at the age of 83. Born, Patrcia Ann Lorenzen, to Hi and Phoebe Lorenzen, on February 5, 1936. Pat grew up in Day, California with her older sister Betty and her twin brother Pete. Life in Day was idyllic for the Lorenzen children. They helped with the ranch chores and caring for Phoebe's bountiful garden. Pat's produce entries at Cedarville and McArthur fairs were always blue ribbon winners, with the help of the warm water of Little Hot Springs. Besides work on the ranch, there was always time for exploration on horseback of the many natural wonders of Day. Patricia attended elementary school in Day. The one-room schoolhouse, located next to Pat's childhood home, served the children of Day through eighth grade. Her mother was the teacher during World War II, as well as the post mistress, and the cook for the Lorenz lumber company for many years. Pat attended and graduated from Fall River High School.
She married Hiram Estes in 1954. They lived and worked on the Estes Ranch in Burney, California. Together they had four children, the twins, Hummer and Wendy, Donnie, and Beth. Pat's knowledge of cattle gained in Day and her exceptional work ethic helped her raise four children, keep house, work on the ranch, and file Hereford registrations. In 1964, the family moved to Pittville, California purchasing Pat's Uncle Al Lorenzen's ranch. The ranch, still in operation, is being run by the fifth generation. Here, they continued to raise and sell registered Hereford bulls and farmed hundreds of acres of alfalfa hay. The addition of The Pittville Pellet Mill in 1971, added to her work load of which she took in stride.
In 1980, Patricia found the love of her life in Charles Hawkins. They were together for over 30 years. Pat busily working in her beautiful yard, a jewel on our local garden tour, and crafting amazing Santa Clauses while Charles built Pat exceptional furniture for the house. An amazing home, with a door that was always open and welcoming for those who might be in the neighborhood. They enjoyed many fishing trips, rodeos, ropings, and long drives looking for deer before Charles passing in 2012. Pat had begun writing fiction novels in 2010. Thankfully, this somewhat helped to fill the void. Her first book Angel's Nest, was published in 2011. Lake of the Legend, followed in 2017. She was hospitalized and unable to finish her third book.
Patricia measured her life by the way her children loved her. She left this world content, ready to meet up with Charles for their continued adventures. For those that knew her, we are sure they will never forget her radiant, ready smile, beautiful sparkling blue eyes, and kindness beyond measure.
Patricia is survived by her children, her greatest joy, Hummer and Karen Estes, Wendy and Doug Dreier, Donnie and Diane Estes, and Beth and Lloyd Allison; grandchildren Lucas Estes, Cooper Allison, Emily and Greg Ireland, and Sarah Estes.
No service will be held per Patricia's wishes. Donations may be made to Fort Crook Historical Society.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Sept. 29, 2019