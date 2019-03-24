|
|
Patricia L Gustafson
Redding - Pat was born in Glendale, CA, March 28, 1940 to Hazel Lanphear Swanson and Richard Griffin. She relocated to Hayfork, CA, from Los Angeles in 1975 with her first husband. She was co-owner of Hayfork Valley Newspaper. Employed by Sierra Pacific Industries Hayfork she served as log and personnel clerk and during a mill closure watchman and clean up. Relocating to Lincoln, CA, when the mill moved, she completed over 25 yrs with Sierra Pacific. She with her husband, Don Babcock, the love of her life, retired in 1998 returning to Hayfork enjoying their home, property, wood work and travel. Together over 35 yrs they enjoyed family and friends. The last 2 yrs Pat lived with her daughter in Redding, passing on March 4 with her daughter Lynn at her side.
Pat is survived by: her daughters in CA, Lynn Fritz, Redding, Dana Burt (Darryl), Fortuna, Deidra Kalinowski (John), Rio Del, Trina Cline, Fair Oaks; her aunt Edna Mae, cousin Chris Pilkington, Rancho Marieta; brother Merl Babcock, Blue Lake.
Services are May 4th at 1:00 PM at a residence in Redding. Anyone interested in attending please RSVP by April 29 by text/calling 530 623-0234. Later her ashes will be placed with her husband at the Igo Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Mar. 24, 2019