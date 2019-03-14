|
Patricia Pullen
Redding - Patricia Pullen, 81, long time resident of Redding, California, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 27, 1938, in Borgetto, Palermo, Sicily, and immigrated to Manhattan/NYC by way of Ellis Island, in 1947 at the age of 9, with her family. After moving to California, she settled in Redding, where she married her soul mate, Carl Pullen, in 1983.
She is predeceased by her mother and father Francesca and Vito D'Amico, her husband, Carl Pullen, her brothers Tony, Vito, Salvatore and Joey D'Amico; and her sisters Mary Nocera and Rose D'Amico. She is survived by her sons Louis Santoro and Sal Santoro, her daughter-in-law Becky Santoro; her 6 grandchildren, Erika, Susen, Louis, Anthony, Phillip & Dominic; and her 7 great-grandchildren, Alic, Dallis, Francisco, Johan, Tino, Kole and Sofia; her daughter/nieces Nancy Nocera and Deborah Levy, many nieces and nephews. Her many friends that she considered family.
Pat had a love for family and friends, brought joy and happiness through her baking of delicious Italian foods and pastries, she shared them generously. She had many accomplishments throughout her life, which included being a successful business owner, an award winning clay sculpture artist, a warrior and advocate for women and children, a positive influence in the lives of many. Her strength, wisdom and legacy will live on through those she has touched. She will be missed dearly and always loved.
The family of Patrica Pullen would like to invite all family and friends to join us for a celebration of Patrica's life to be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 1:00 PM, at 22703 Willoa Lane, Palo Cedro, California 96073. We ask that you please do not send flowers as the facility is not able to accept them. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in Patrica's memory to St. Jude's Research Hospital by calling (800) 805-5856 or visiting their website at https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=5668691&pg=personal&fr_id=39300
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Mar. 14, 2019