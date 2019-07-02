|
Paul Anthony Walther
Cottonwood - Paul Anthony Walther, age 78, of Cottonwood, CA, passed away in Trinidad, CA, on June 11, 2019, after a long battle with kidney disease.
Born in Seattle Washington January 1, 1941 to Frederick and Barbara (Mosher) Walther. Paul attended Covington School in Los Altos, CA, Anderson High School, ANDERSON, CA, and California State Polytechnic University in San Luis Obispo, CA.
He is survived by wife of 52 years, Cheryl Walther, and sons Stephen & Matthew Joseph and grandchildren Danielle and Paul (Paulie). He is also survived by brothers James, Charles, Thomas and sisters Marion Moir and Barbara Snider. Preceded in death by parents Frederick and Barbara Walther, brother John and son Paul Bryan.
Paul served in active duty in the Coast Guard. He was elected Constable to the Cottonwood Judicial District. Later, he was appointed Constable in Anderson, CA. When all courts merged, Paul became Sargent of the Marshal's office in Redding, CA. Paul retired from the Marshal's office in 1994 and then ranched full time in both Cottonwood & Ft. Bidwell, CA, up until a few years ago.
Paul was a champion Dutch oven cook. He loved packing horses in the Trinity Alps, where his Dutch oven cooking came in handy. With his good pal Brad Santos, youngest son Bry, favorite dog Patches and cranky horse Amos, they rode the Pacific Crest Trail from Lassen to the Canadian border. He loved to be on his horse on a trail far from town and with good friends & family. Our family grew through this love of horse and trail with the addition of Jolie Thurston and her family as honorary Walthers.
Paul was elected to the Cottonwood Union School Board, where he served for over 25 years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He had been an active member of the Lions Club, member of the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce and the Cottonwood Bass Club.
Paul spent the last few summers with his lifelong friend, Jim McAuliffe fishing at his favorite spot, Trinidad, CA. He passed in his sleep in Trinidad enjoying the cooler weather and dreaming of the fish to be caught. Paul will be missed by many & forgotten by nobody that knew him. His legacy will be lasting on family, friends and Cottonwood.
ROSARY will be at St. Ann's Church, Cottonwood, CA at 7:00 pm on 7/31/2019
SERVICES: August 1st, 2019, 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Church, Anderson, CA. Luncheon & Graveside Services to Follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donation to Stanford Childrens Kidney Research or Bry Walther Memorial Scholarship, both in c/o Cheryl Walther.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on July 2, 2019