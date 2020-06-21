Paul Hugo Stremple



Redding - Paul Stremple passed away on April 14th, 2020, while at home in the constant company of his wife and family. Born on March 24, 1931, he had recently celebrated his 89th birthday.



Family was everything to Paul, and in this digital age during this COVID event, he was blessed by constant visits with family members, near and far, sharing their love and company with him.



Born in Eureka, California to immigrant parents, Paul was one of nine children. As a young boy he moved to Shasta to be raised by his aunt along with his brother, John. Upon his aunt's death he and John were taken in by Ethyl McDaniel and her family in Project City. The two boys were inseparable and played football together at Shasta High School and Yuba College. Paul graduated from Shasta High School in 1949. After enlisting in the Army and fighting on the front lines in Korea with distinction, he returned to Redding and met the love of his life, Stephanie (Stevie) Edminster. They married in 1953 and raised their family in Redding. Paul worked in the wood products industry for all of his career, starting in the lab at US Plywood in Anderson and then advancing to leadership roles in production and purchasing, living in Texas, West Virginia, and Oregon. On retirement he and Stevie returned to Redding.



A giving man, Paul was active in the leadership of Redding Youth Baseball and the Boy Scouts, and he also supported the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. Additionally, he refereed football games for high schools and colleges in Northern California for many years.



Paul loved the outdoors and was an active sportsman most of his life. He enjoyed traveling and camping and was a skilled fly fisherman and bow and rifle hunter. He was a regular at Carter's Lodge in the Trinity Alps Wilderness and in the last years of his life he became an avid golfer at Allen's in Redding. As an Elk's Club member in Redding for almost 60 years, he enjoyed the fellowship and family events there.



Paul is survived by Stevie, his wife of 66 years, their two children Phillip and Suzan, their spouses, Barbara and Clay, and four grandchildren: Claire, Paul, Seth, and Christopher. Additionally, he is survived by his siblings Jim, Don, and Virginia. His many nieces and nephews and their children were also 'his family' and his constant "I love you's" let them all know it.



A family celebration of life will be held at a future date with the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Shasta County as Paul's final resting place. Those wishing to make donations in honor of Paul's life may do so to the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.



Paul was an honest man of integrity with a clear moral compass. His love and friendship will be missed. Happy Trails, Paul!









