Lawncrest Chapel
1522 East Cypress Ave
Redding, CA 96002
(530) 222-1587
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Lawncrest Chapel
1522 East Cypress Ave
Redding, CA 96002
Paula Shirley Hoatson


1945 - 2019
Paula Shirley Hoatson Obituary
Paula Shirley Hoatson

Redding - 1945-2019

Paula passed away on July 12, 2019 after a battle with cancer. She was born on March 22, 1945 in Escalon, California to Vern and Shirley Ross Ford. Paula enjoyed spending her free time with her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Paula will be missed by her daughters Julie Selby and Barbara (Jim) Nelson; seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 26 at 2:00 pm at Lawncrest Chapel, 1522 E. Cypress Avenue in Redding 530-222-1587.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on July 26, 2019
