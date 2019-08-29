Services
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Annette Wyatt


1951 - 2019
Peggy Annette Wyatt

Anderson - Peggy Annette Wyatt, 68, of Anderson, California passed away on August 21, 2019.

Peggy was born on February 17, 1951 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Imo Gean Webb Fisher and Donald Eugene Miller.

She was preceded in death by her father, her stepfather Kenneth Gene Fisher and her brothers Donald, Rick, and Glenn Miller and Robert Fisher.

Peggy is survived by her daughters Bridget James and Melissa Shukis; her mother Imo Gean Webb Fisher; sisters Tamra Clark and Kim Gordon and grandchildren Michael, Matthew, and Makayla Shukis.

Peggy spent her childhood in Oklahoma and moved to San Jose, CA at the age of 18. There she married James H Wyatt and raised their two daughters in Sunnyvale, CA. She then managed a Uniform Store in Sunnyvale for many years. In 2009, she relocated to the Redding/Anderson area with her daughters and grandchildren where she was very involved in all of their lives up until her passing.

A private celebration of life was held by her family on Friday, August 23rd.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Aug. 29, 2019
