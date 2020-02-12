|
Peggy Bryant (Sullivan) of Shasta Lake passed away on January 21st, 2020, while surrounded by family.
Peggy leaves behind her husband of 50 years, Michael Bryant; daughter Lori & Gary Meadows, grandsons Devin, Tanner & Logan; daughter Jennifer & Korlan Buxton, granddaughter London. She also leaves behind brother Curtis Sullivan and family; nephew Joshua & Wendy Sullivan and daughters; mother-in-law Rosetta Bryant; sister-in-law Janet Uttinger and family; and sister-in-law Maria Butler and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents Bill and Anna Sullivan, and her oldest brother Gary Sullivan.
Peggy was born January 10th, 1951, in Eureka, CA. Her family moved to Central Valley in 1962, to join other family and enjoy Shasta Lake. Mike and Peggy met in 1969 and married in 1970. Their love saw them through 50 years together. They raised two daughters, enjoying their time together outdoors with all the northstate has to offer. Mike and Peggy have also worked side by side in business for over 30 years. They have owned and operated Artistic Body & Paint since 1988. Throughout the years their business has employed many who have become extended family. Peggy loved all children, and especially her four grandchildren whom she loved to the moon and back & all around the stars. Some of her favorite times were spent with her family on many trips to the coast.
Peggy will be laid to rest on February 18th, 2020. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She will forever remain in our hearts.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2020