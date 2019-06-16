Services
Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home
1401 S. Union St.
Kennewick, WA 99338
(509) 783-9532
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Hillside Church
621 Twin View Blvd.
Redding, CA
Peggy Jean Bray


Peggy Jean Bray

Redding - Peggy Jean Bray, 91, from Redding, CA passed away on April 4th in Kennewick, WA. Peggy was born in Sapulpa, OK on December 7th, 1927 to Beulah Sarah May and Edward Bibee VanArsdale. Peggy is survived by her three grandchildren Mike Bray, Rick Bray, Krista Terrel and five great grandchildren. Preceding her to heaven was beloved husband W.A. (Cub) Bray Sr. of 66 years, her son W.A. (Pete) Bray Jr. and great grandson Christopher Bray.

Peggy was very active in her community church and their Kids Klub program. Peggy enjoyed making quilts and stuffed animals for her grandchildren and for local charities and children in need. As a result of her generous personality and quick-witted humor, Peggy was loved by many. Her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday June 29th at Hillside Church in Redding. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hillside Church at 621 Twin View Blvd., Redding, CA 96003.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on June 16, 2019
