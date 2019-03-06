|
Peggymarie Silva
Redding - Peggymarie Silva (aka Peggy) gained her wings on 1/24/2019, after a short illness, at Mercy Hospital in Redding, CA, with her family by her side.
Peggy was born 3/31/1930 to Charles and Naomi Huelsman in Redding.
Peggy was married to John C. Silva for 49 years who preceded her in death in 1996.
They had three children, Sheila Ramey and Ann Howard of Redding and Steve (Terri) Silva, Anderson; 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Peggy loved sewing and crafting. She was involved with many different clubs during her lifetime. She and John also where camp hosts for the USFS in Trinity County for many years.
Peggy had many friends and loved attending church in Shasta Lake City, where one of her caregivers, Dorie and her husband Bruce would pick her up weekly to take her.
She will be missed by all her friends and family.
At her request there will be no services.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Mar. 6, 2019