Services
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Anderson, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pete Gonzalez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pete Gonzalez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pete Gonzalez Obituary
Pete Gonzalez

Shasta Lake - Pete Gonzalez of Shasta Lake, passed away on April 1, 2019.

He leaves behind his wife Hazel Gonzalez, daughter April Amberson of Palm Springs, sons Brad Gonzalez of Roseville, and Jessie of Spring Creek, Nev., David Hovis and brothers Richard and Jonathon Hovis, sisters Merry Wall and Sherry Holt. His oldest son Danny Gonzalez, preceded him in death.

Pete was born and raised in Dunsmuir, having attended both elementary and high school there. His remaining brother, Jess Gonzalez and sister Blanche MacDonald live in Redding.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 4th in Anderson at 2pm. A catered luncheon will be served. Contact Merry Wall, 530-246-8775.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.