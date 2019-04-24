|
Pete Gonzalez
Shasta Lake - Pete Gonzalez of Shasta Lake, passed away on April 1, 2019.
He leaves behind his wife Hazel Gonzalez, daughter April Amberson of Palm Springs, sons Brad Gonzalez of Roseville, and Jessie of Spring Creek, Nev., David Hovis and brothers Richard and Jonathon Hovis, sisters Merry Wall and Sherry Holt. His oldest son Danny Gonzalez, preceded him in death.
Pete was born and raised in Dunsmuir, having attended both elementary and high school there. His remaining brother, Jess Gonzalez and sister Blanche MacDonald live in Redding.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 4th in Anderson at 2pm. A catered luncheon will be served. Contact Merry Wall, 530-246-8775.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 24, 2019