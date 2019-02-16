|
Peter William Rogers, Sr.
Redding - Peter William Rogers, Sr. was born on August 24th, 1971, to George and Barbara Rogers in Redding, CA. he unexpectedly entered heaven on February 10th, 2019.
He is survived by his wife Charlene, his parents, George and Barbara Rogers, brothers Stephen and Brandon, his sons, Peter Jr., and Brett, their mother Debra. his daughter in-law, Annie (Brett) and a granddaughter, Emerley. his step sons Brendon Brown and Steven Petersen.
Peter was employed at B.D.I. as an outside salesman.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Feb. 16, 2019