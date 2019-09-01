|
Philip "Mike" Crippen
- - On July 27th, 2019 Philip "Mike" Crippen passed away unexpectedly. Mike was born October 24th, 1953 and lived most of his life right here in Redding, California. Mike is survived by his loving spouse, Donna Moore; his daughter Sarah Crippen, sister Lizanne Zike and her family; Sister Mary Pedigo and her family; brother Steve Rodgers and his family; and 7 grandchildren; Taylor, Sydnie, Isaac, Lillian, Bella, Kieran, and Layton. Mike was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday September 28th, 2019 @ 5pm. For more information or details about the service please email [email protected]
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Sept. 1, 2019