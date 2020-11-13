Philip Graham



Born June 25, 1933 in Santa Barbara to Karl W. and Maxine Graham, Phil passed away on November 2, 2020 with family by his side. Retired from the USAF and the City of San Bernardino, he was a long-time Highland resident before moving to Shingletown in 1993. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Gisela, daughters Barbara Nicholson and Cindy (Curt) Haigler; grandchildren Carry, Anna and Patrick; great grandsons Alex, Evan and Noah; as well as several nieces and nephews. Phil was preceded in death by his son Ronald, granddaughter Stephanie and brother Karl earlier this year and son Gerald in 2012. No services are scheduled at this time.









