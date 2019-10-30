|
Philip Harden
Philip Harden was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He passed away at his home on October 23, 2019. He was born on St. Patrick's Day in 1924. He was raised by his mother and family in LA following the untimely passing of his father. He joined the Army after he completed high school and served our country honorably in World War II. He was involved with constructing advanced air strips in France and Germany. He landed at Normandy Beach shortly after D Day. After returning from the war he settled down in Southern California, marrying the love of life, Nancy Kilbourn, and graduating from Whittier College. He later received a Masters in Education from USC. He and his family moved throughout the state, having resided in Kettleman City, Ojai, Garden Grove and Orland. He worked as an elementary school principal in Orland, where he raised his 3 children Georgia, Bill and Christy. He retired in Pismo Beach where he enjoyed time with his family. He and Nancy ultimately moved to Redding to be closer to family and have resided here ever since. Philip Harden loved cards, wood working, camping and especially his family. He will be remembered for being kind, gentle and patient. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. We commend our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather into the hands of our loving Savior and he will be interred in the Veteran's Cemetery in Igo, CA.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019