Phyllis A. Wilsey



1938-2020



Phyllis was born April 16, 1938 in Redding, California. Phyllis passed away unexpectedly and was called home to the Lord on Thursday, June 25 at Shasta Regional Medical Center. She was 82 years old.



Phyllis was a lifelong resident of Cottonwood, CA. She graduated from Anderson High School in 1956. A few years later she was married and had three children. While hard at work raising a family and caring for the household she was always home for the kids after they got out of school throughout those child rearing years. She was always there to shuttle kids to and from Little league baseball and basketball practices and served as an auxiliary in Little League baseball. Once the kids grew older she worked several different bookkeeping jobs over the years. Later in life Phyllis spent many years volunteering her time at several organizations. She served 15 plus years at Prevent Blindness of Northern CA. and was especially fond of screening children and being able to provide the resources they needed for healthy vision. She served close to 20 years volunteering at the Sacred Heart Thrift store in Anderson, CA, 5 plus years with the local Citizens Patrol and more recently she enjoyed her volunteer work with the Lassen Park Foundation.



She enjoyed years of walking on the multiple trails in and around Shasta County or anywhere she could find a trail and was always on the lookout for wildflowers. She chopped her own wood, nurtured her flowers, made sure all the lizards and snakes kept their distance and she mowed and cared for her own lawn and yard up until her last day. On her down time, which was rare, she made plenty of quilts for those most dear to her, embroidered countless patterns and pillows, enjoyed reading Western themed books and finished word search puzzles by the dozen. Apple pies and Jello salad were her speciality dishes that she would bring to gatherings of friends and family. She was fond of the many shared conversations around the table, often including old memories she liked to recollect upon. Phyllis always appreciated a good laugh, taking off her glasses each time to wipe a tear from her eye due to laughing so hard. And with her contagious laugh and her determined and unfiltered-witty personality, Phyllis was second to none—she was a true one-of-a-kind individual and will be missed by all.



Phyllis was preceded in death by her mother Lucille Chase, father William Chase and brother Melvin Chase. She is survived by her two son's Kevin Wilsey and Kenny Wilsey, and daughter Katie Nilges and son-in-law Brian Nilges. She also leaves behind two brothers, Raymond Chase and Wilbur Chase along with nieces and nephews. Known as "Dede" by close friends and family, she leaves behind five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many dear friends. Due to Covid-19 a memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Prevent Blindness of Northern CA.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store