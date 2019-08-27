|
|
Phyllis Emery
- - Phyllis June Emery, beloved mom and grandmother, passed away peacefully on July 11th 2019.
Phyllis loved to bowl, cook, sew, and solve puzzles, but most of all enjoyed spending time with her family. A lifelong volunteer, she served the community at the Shasta County sheriffs office and Shasta Cascade community services, and was a dedicated advocate for the recovery and return of soldiers of the Vietnam era who were MIA/POW'S.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years Gerald David Emery. She was survived by her sister, Joyce Beard. Four children: David Emery, Doug Greene, Karen Stalie, and Kathy Stevens. She was a Grandmother to 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will held at the Veterans cemetery on Thursday September 5th at 12:30. Reception to follow at Lulus Restaurant in Redding Ca.
Arrangements are pending with Allen and Dahl Funeral Chapel in Anderson, 530-365-5466.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Aug. 27, 2019