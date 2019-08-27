Services
Allen & Dahl Funeral Chapel
2030 Howard St
Anderson, CA 96007
(530) 365-5466
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
12:30 PM
Veterans cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Emery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Emery

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Emery Obituary
Phyllis Emery

- - Phyllis June Emery, beloved mom and grandmother, passed away peacefully on July 11th 2019.

Phyllis loved to bowl, cook, sew, and solve puzzles, but most of all enjoyed spending time with her family. A lifelong volunteer, she served the community at the Shasta County sheriffs office and Shasta Cascade community services, and was a dedicated advocate for the recovery and return of soldiers of the Vietnam era who were MIA/POW'S.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years Gerald David Emery. She was survived by her sister, Joyce Beard. Four children: David Emery, Doug Greene, Karen Stalie, and Kathy Stevens. She was a Grandmother to 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will held at the Veterans cemetery on Thursday September 5th at 12:30. Reception to follow at Lulus Restaurant in Redding Ca.

Arrangements are pending with Allen and Dahl Funeral Chapel in Anderson, 530-365-5466.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now