|
|
Phyllis Jackson
Cottonwood - Phyllis Norene Jackson (née DeVore), a long-time resident of Cottonwood, passed peacefully Sunday the 12th of April, leaving behind a large family and a legacy of love.
She is survived by three of her children; Don Hughes, Debbie Kale, and Kelly Jackson as well as five grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter Dennise "Dede" Gaines and husband James "Jake" Jackson.
Born in 1931 in Midway, Kansas. Phyllis grew up in Texas then migrated to California as an adult, finally settling in Cottonwood, CA, where she resided for over 50 years.
Phyllis supported her family as a hair stylist and co-owner of Sunrise Beauty Salon for 10 years. And in her life as a dedicated parent and grandparent, she continued to hone her craft as a part-time hair stylist to the many that loved her. Phyllis took pride in her years of dedication to studying as a Jehovah's Witness. We thank the members of her congregation that supported her faith over the years.
Known as GiGi to her many great grandchildren, Phyllis loved gardening, sewing, baking (her pies were AMAZING), and spending time with family. She had a loving gaze that made all who knew her feel enveloped in love, accepted as they were, and safe from harm. At 88, Phyllis had a sharp mind and a fair amount of sass. She kept us all on our toes.
In these times of social distancing, the services will be private. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to : donate.lls.org.
Though her passing leaves a deep void, her legacy will live on in a family that supports one another completely and loves deeply, with constant reminders of just how much we love one another. We hope the rest of the world moves forward in that legacy as well.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020