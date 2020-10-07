Phyllis Joan King



Redding - Phyllis Joan King, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to so many, died peacefully on October 1, 2020 at the age of 74 in Redding. Phyllis was married to her husband, Ronald for 54 years (2 days short of 55 years). Phyllis is survived by her sons, Dale and David, her sisters Sharon Sweet, Nadine Raade and Joyce Laporta and brother Gary Wollin. Phyllis was born in Albion, Nebraska on April 23, 1946. She is preceded in death by her parents Arnhold and LaVerne Wollin and her brother Ron Wollin. She is also survived by her 3 grandchildren, Ryan Hammon, Dylan King and Madellaine King. There will be no formal ceremony.









