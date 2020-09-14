1/
Phyllis Mary Goodell
Phyllis Mary Goodell

Redding - Phyllis Mary Goodell, 84, a resident of Redding, CA passed away on September 8, 2020 at her daughter's home with her children by her side.

Phyllis was born on January 15, 1936 in West Hanover, MA to Felix and Anna Lemish. She is survived by sister Patricia Bennard of Brockton, MA, brother Edward Lemish and wife Cindy of Easton, MA. She is also survived by her children: Duane Goodell and Dianne Dennler and husband Wayne, all of Susanville, CA: Donna Goodell and Todd Harris of Anderson, CA: Douglas Goodell and wife Sheila of Snohomish, WA. Grandchildren: Blair Dennler and wife Diane of Marina, CA, Brittany Routh and husband Andrew of Galveston, TX, and two Great-Grandchildren.

Phyllis received her nursing degree in 1957 from Brockton Hospital School of Nursing. In 1964 she moved to California and worked at St Joseph Hospital in Orange County. In 1975 she moved to Redding, CA and worked on the Oncology Unit at Mercy Hospital until she retired in 1994.

Phyllis was an avid book reader, loved traveling and playing bingo. In 2018 her daughters took her back to New England for her 60th Nursing Reunion and to see her family.

She always enjoyed collecting post cards and little mementos from family and friends that commemorated their trips to places all over the world. She always reminded everyone to send her a postcard before leaving on a trip. She would check out everything on the postcard including the stamp, the date, and where it was mailed from.

Over her many years she touched so many people in a special way, first and foremost as a loving mother and grandmother, then as a special friend to so many people and finally, as a caring nurse to all her patients.

A viewing will be held at Allen & Dahl Funeral Home in Palo Cedro on September 17th from 1 to 5pm. Rosary will be at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church on Shasta View Dr September 18th at 9:30am with services following at 10am. Graveside burial will follow at Millville Cemetery.




Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Allen & Dahl Funeral Chapel
21853 Honor Court
Palo Cedro, CA 96073
(530) 547-4444
