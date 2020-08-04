Phyllis Regina Finney



On April 28, 2020, our dear mother, Phyllis Regina Finney, died peacefully at her daughter's home in Shingletown with her family by her side. Phyllis was born on February 18, 1923 to Ruth and Robert Moad in Santa Rosa, California.



Shortly after, the family returned to their home in San Francisco. Mom's parents loved music and encouraged Phyllis to study violin as a young girl. Phyllis became a serious musician and as a teenager was the youngest student in the master class of the virtuoso Henri Temianka. Upon graduation from high school she was granted a full ride music scholarship to Dominican College in San Rafael. While in college she went to a USO dance and fell in love with Philip Finney, a young soldier from St Louis. After a whirlwind wartime romance they were married before she could complete her college education, (much to her daddy"s dismay!)



Phil became a career Army officer and the family, which grew to five children, traveled all over the U.S., to Japan, and to Great Britain. After Phil's retirement in Sonoma, California, Phyllis joined the Santa Rosa Symphony as their principal second violinist. She is fondly remembered by the choir and parishioners at St. Leo's Church where she played violin for many years. She also taught Suzuki violin in her Sonoma home.



Phyllis enjoyed making art and she and her mother spent happy hours plein air painting and selling their work on the Sonoma Plaza at art fairs and festivals. In later years Phyllis joined a collage collective and had a wonderful time with good friends making art and writing haiku poetry.



Mom's love of music was passed down to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Our large family and friends gatherings in Sonoma always included good food, laughter, and music with Mom up there fiddling away, someone at the piano, a guitar or two, recorders, and everyone singing.



Phyllis was predeceased by her parents, her husband Phil, and her daughter Gay.



She will be missed by her children, Jan Whittaker, Mark Finney (Maria), Ann Finney, and Carl Finney (Anne); her grandchildren, Kathy Kilaghbian, Steve Gibson (Laura), Nathan Finney (Jess), Alexandra Mohan (Steve), and Shaun Finney. She also leaves 6 great grandchildren with another soon to arrive.



A small family gathering will be held in Mom's honor at a later date.



We miss you Mom!









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store