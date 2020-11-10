Raedean McCullough



Redding - Raedean McCullough was born on February 27, 1944 in Redding, CA to Douglas and Norma West and went to her heavenly home on November 3, 2020 after a lengthy illness with Parkinson's disease.



As a child Raedean's father worked in construction and as the family traveled to jobs in California she attended 27 different schools. At age 16, Raedean married the love of her life, Fred McCullough. They were married on August 6, 1960 in Larkspur, California. Fred was a plumber's apprentice and after Raedean finished high school, they started a family while living in a tiny trailer in Millville, CA. The years progressed and Raedean was the epitome of a great wife, amazing mother, "Aunt Dink" to nieces and nephews, and mentor to numerous high schoolers through the years. Her faith in God defined Raedean's life. She believed and lived her life with God's guidance and it showed. Raedean was known for her excellent baking skills, numerous craft projects and her fun 280 Z! Both she and Fred invested in working with high school students at their church, running a business and raising a family.



These skills all led up to Raedean's greatest joy in life, being a Grammy to her six grandchildren. During each and every day of their lives she gave them her heart and soul and poured love and time into them. The seeds she sowed into them will bear fruit for years to come.



Each person who knew Raedean was touched by her grace, beauty and love for others. Her genuine kindness and gentleness are what come to mind when her name is mentioned. Raedean was preceded in death by her husband Fred in 2014 and is survived by daughter Kim Faires Redding, CA, son Ken McCullough (Debbie) Redding, CA, grandchildren Tyler Faires (Tara), Aleah Nishizaki (David), Rachel Evenson (Ronnie), Harrison McCullough, Isaac McCullough, and Preston Faires.



A private graveside service will be held next week at the Millville Cemetery.









