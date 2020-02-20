|
Ralph W. Boyle
Redding - Ralph (Bud) Boyle, 94, of Redding went to his eternal rest Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center.
He was born in Providence, Rhode Island March 2, 1925 and lived there for 30 years. He then transferred to San Diego, CA where he lived for the next 32 years. Then moved to Redding, CA in 1987 where he lived the remainder of his life.
Ralph retired from the Naval Air Rework Facility at North Island in San Diego, CA.
He was a Mercy Medical Center Volunteer for many years as well as a Special Olympics Volunteer Coach. Ralph also enjoyed making Stain Glass Items, Woodworking among many other hobbies.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 69 years, Anne E. Boyle, Son, Stephen Boyle of Redding, Daughter Patricia (Gary) Blocker of Red Bluff, Grandsons Chris Crank of Redding and Nick Crank of Fremont CA. He was preceeded in death by his youngest daughter Debora Boyle of Redding.
Services will be held Saturday, February 22nd at 11a.m. at Mc Donald's Chapel, 1275 Continental St. Redding, CA.
In lieu of flowers please direct your donations to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 in memory of Ralph W. Boyle.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020