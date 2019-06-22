|
|
Ralph Winton Wadsworth
Chico - Ralph Winton Wadsworth, 92, of Chico, passed away Jan. 16, 2019. Married to Molly Hoyt for 58 years. He taught music at Shasta High School 1951-57 and CSUC 1957-1997. He is survived by his wife Molly, daughter Erica Phillips (Pete), 4 Grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by daughter Stephanie. A celebration of life will be held June 28, 2019 11am at Red Bluff Oak Hill Cemetery. Reception to follow at Red Bluff Presbyterian Church. To leave family condolences, please go to www.brusiefh.com.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on June 22, 2019