Ramona Henson



Ramona Henson passed away peacefully 8/28/2020.



She is survived by Karla & Travis Smith of Portland, Oregon and Paula & Stan Darting of Anderson, California. She has two grand-dogs, Gracie and Bridger.



A memorial graveside service will be held in Shingletown, California in late September.









