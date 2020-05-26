Services
Lawncrest Chapel
1522 East Cypress Ave
Redding, CA 96002
(530) 222-1587
Resources
More Obituaries for Randall Baugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randall Collin Baugh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randall Collin Baugh Obituary
Randall Collin Baugh

Randall Collin Baugh, age 56 of Redding, California went to be with the Lord on May 18, 2020.

Randy, a kind and generous man who loved the Lord, is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Stacey, his five children--Ashley with her husband Cristian, Brittany, Randall, Garrett, and Quinton--his grandson Kyler, his four brothers--Casey, Dean, Mark, and Scott--and their families, as well his adored mother, Helen. He will be dearly missed.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 - 1pm at Lawncrest Chapel on 1522 East Cypress Avenue, Redding, California.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Randy's memory to First Baptist Church of Long Beach for Missions or the Bus Ministry would be appreciated: www.fbclb.org GIVE Tab, Missions or Bus Ministry. You can find the full obituary on NewtonBracewell.com.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from May 26 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randall's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -