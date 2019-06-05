|
Raul Jose Rodriguez Navarro
Redding - It is with great sadness that the family of Raul Jose Rodriguez Navarro announces his passing on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the age of 62.
Raul is survived by his mother Jesusita, his loving daughter Lois and son-in-law Steve. Raul's life was made complete with the birth of his grandson "Malakai Raul" - the sparkle of his eye, brother Salvador and sisters Raquel, Alicia, Dolores, Delia, Rosita and Merelinda. Raul will also be missed by his many nephews, nieces and extended family and friends. Now a part of us is gone with you, however, your memories will live within us until we see each other again.
Raul was preceded in passing by his father Salvador in 1990.
Raul's work motto was never do anything half-assed, if you're going to do it then do it right! He applied this motto to his 30 years in construction, but was most recognized for his dedication to his community - such as Living Hope, Good News Rescue Mission, and most recently, Redding First Church of Nazarene.
Services were held Tuesday, June 4th 2019 at Lawncrest Chapel, Pastor Steve Campbell officiated the ceremony.
Raul found his greatest joy and laughter in his conversations with his 7 month old grandson Malakai.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on June 5, 2019