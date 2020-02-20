Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Allen Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ray Allen Brown Obituary
Ray Allen Brown

Ray Allen Brown left our world to join our Heavenly Father on February 18th, 2020. A service for Ray will be at 3 p.m. on February 25th with viewing beginning at 2 p.m. at Faith Tabernacle Assembly 8595 Airport Rd in Redding.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years Darlys, sons: Ronald (Brenda) of Portland, Oregon, Gary (Colleen) of Dickinson, North Dakota, and a daughter Sandra Stevens (Preston) of Shingletown.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ray's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -