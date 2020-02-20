|
Ray Allen Brown
Ray Allen Brown left our world to join our Heavenly Father on February 18th, 2020. A service for Ray will be at 3 p.m. on February 25th with viewing beginning at 2 p.m. at Faith Tabernacle Assembly 8595 Airport Rd in Redding.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years Darlys, sons: Ronald (Brenda) of Portland, Oregon, Gary (Colleen) of Dickinson, North Dakota, and a daughter Sandra Stevens (Preston) of Shingletown.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020