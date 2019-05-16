Services
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Second Baptist Church
2560 Bunker St.
Redding, CA
Redding - Rayleen Marie White, 17, passed away in Chowcilla, CA on May 8, 2019 due to a car accident. Rayleen, a daughter, sister, and mother, is survived by her mother, Kathy; brother, David; sisters, Jennifer, Kristin, Tricia, and Deanna; and her son, Xavier.

She is loved by so many and her funeral service is opened to those who wish to say goodbye. The funeral will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 6:00 pm located at Second Baptist Church, 2560 Bunker St., Redding, CA 96002.

Rayleen enjoyed fashion and makeup, but most of all she enjoyed taking care of babies and wanted to be a pediatrician. Her passion for babies made her excited for motherhood. She was a great mother who showed unconditional love for her son, Xavier.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on May 16, 2019
