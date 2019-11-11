|
Raymond Behrens
Redding - Raymond Behrens died peacefully in Redding, CA on November 7, 2019 at the age of 95.
Raymond is survived by his wife Joyce Hinson and his three sons Lonnie (Terry), Larry (Romana), and Rick (Rhonda) Behrens. He also left behind numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Raymond is preceded in death by his first wife Jewel Behrens of Redding, Ca.
Raymond was born on August 3rd 1924 in South Dakota to August and Jetta Behrens. Ray graduated from Point Arena high school in Point Arena, California in 1942. Ray married his high school sweetheart, Jewel Johnson in Geyserville, California on June 15, 1946. In his early years Raymond worked as a truck driver for the Union oil Company in Geyserville, California. Ray was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also taught himself to be a master of the art of Jewelry making. Ray was also a devoted member of the Alta Mesa Church of Christ in Redding, California.
A private family graveside service will be held on November 15th.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2019