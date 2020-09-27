1/1
Raymond "Glenn" Hammond
Raymond "Glenn" Hammond

Glenn passed on September 19, 2020 at the age of 72. He is preceded in death by his son RG Hammond. Glenn is survived by wife, Patricia Hammond, 5 Daughters, 14 Grandchildren, and 3 Great Grandchildren. He was from Redding, CA and was born on September 22, 1947. Loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and spending time on the lake. Glenn worked at Axner Excavating for many years. He is and will be missed by so many. We love you!




Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
