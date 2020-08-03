Raymond (Ray) Kassis
(October 28, 1932 - July 31, 2020)
Raymond passed away peacefully at his home on July 31st with his loving wife, Sharon, by his side. They shared a wonderful life together for 57 years. Ray had fond memories of growing up on Chestnut Street along with the Becker brothers and other neighbors. He was a Boy Scout, altar boy at St. Joseph Catholic Church, and he worked at the Cascade Theater where his father was the manager. Ray attended Redding elementary and middle schools and Shasta High; he was in the first class of Shasta College. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from Chico State.
Ray had an abiding love for his country, for Redding, and for his church and he served them faithfully. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from 1954-56, and afterwards returned to Redding and worked for his dad and Jim and Lucille Fisk who were partners in the Army Navy Stores. He was a committed member of the Redding Breakfast Lions Club where he and a great group of guys contributed so much to the community. He was an devoted member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Knights of Colulmbus.
Ray loved meeting and interacting with people and especially enjoyed the many evenings he spent with his poker group; having dinner and bridge games with the McDonalds and other friends; the annual family & friends outings to Fort Bragg; and the many trips in the US and abroad with travel agent, Alice and her husband Bob Gerety. Ray was a prolific gardner and grew the best tomatoes in Redding and he was pleased to share his produce, pecans and persimmons with everyone.
On August 17, 1963, Ray married Sharon, née Casella, and they were blessed with a loving family and a multitude of friends. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Sarah, née Naify, Kassis; sister, Barbara Moses; and brother Bob Kassis.
Left to cherish his memory are children Paul (Mindy) Kassis, Michelle (Will) Fox, and Michael (Lisa) Kassis; grandchildren: Jacob, Jesse, Carly, and Joey Kassis; Amanda, Sam, Ben, and Alena Kassis; and Dylan Fox; and great granddaughter, Lena Richards. He was also blessed with nieces and nephews, children of his sister and brother: Michael Moses, Sara Moses, John Moses, Chuck Kassis, Angie Terhorst, and Robbie Kassis. He was much loved by his special aunt through marriage, Irma Micone.
Ray accepted his pain and many medical problems with much grace and the strongest thing he would say was, "Growing old is not for sissies." The family has expressed their thanks to Mercy Hospital, Healthy Living at Home and Hospice Care, Redding Hearing Institute, and all the medical people who provided such wonderful care for Ray the past three years.
Arrangements are being provided by Allen and Dahl Funeral Home in Redding and private interment services will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph School, Redding Breakfast Lions Club, or a charity of choice
