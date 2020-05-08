|
Raymond Kenneth Vasconcellos
We are sad to announce the passing of Raymond Kenneth Vasconcellos on May 3, 2020, at the age of 86.
Ray was born in San Jose on April 1, 1934, to his father, Ray K. Vasconcellos Sr, and mother, Vecentia (Jennie) Morella. He and his sister, Shirley, grew up on Singletary Avenue in the house their parents built the year they were married. His childhood was full of warm memories of large family gatherings in his parents' backyard, Sunday dinners at his grandparents' big Victorian house in Santa Clara, and playing with his many cousins from both sides of the family. He was very proud of his Portuguese and Italian heritage.
Ray graduated from Bellarmine College Preparatory in 1952, then attended two years at Santa Clara University, finishing at San Jose State College in 1956. He then went on to join the US Marine Corps and received his commission as a Second Lieutenant. He was assigned as a Special Weapons Ordinance Officer in Japan.
Ray then applied and was accepted to the Navy Flight School in Pensacola, Florida. It was there that he met his first wife, Lois Crabtree. He received his wings in 1960 and was assigned to VMF 232 at Kaneohe Bay, Oahu, flying F-8U Crusaders, the preeminent Naval jet fighter at the time. During his tour in Hawaii, his son, Michel, was born.
In 1963, Ray and his family returned to California, where he was stationed in Santa Ana. Ray transitioned to and flew the Sikorsky H-34 helicopter. During his time as a Marine Corps helicopter pilot, he was severely injured in an accident. After a long recovery, he retired from the Marines as a Captain in 1965.
Ray later was employed by the Ford Motor Company at the San Jose Assembly Plant as part of their management team. Ray divorced, then remarried in 1972 to Barbara Shockley Petersen. They relocated to a house they built at the Santa Cruz Yacht Harbor.
Ray left Ford in 1982 to make another career change. He and Barbara purchased the historic Carrville Hotel in Coffee Creek. Located on 27 acres, they spent six years in the restoration of the 1918 hotel. They opened a bed-and-breakfast in 1988, and it became a five-star destination in beautiful Trinity County. After a decade as inn-keepers, Ray and Barbara decided to sell Carrville Inn and embrace retirement, staying in their familiar surroundings. Ray enjoyed the quiet pace of mountain life, but kept active with duties at the Coffee Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
In 2005, Ray and Barbara moved to Redding to settle into a leisurely lifestyle in the suburbs, with a milder climate. For a handful of years, they built strong bonds with many friends and neighbors, hosted houseguests, and enjoyed gardening and sitting out on their lanai by the pool.
When Barbara passed away in 2009, Ray found love again and began a new chapter with Laurene Wright. They created a full life together, busy with travel and participating in social events at the Elks Club, the Corvette Club, and the Sons of Italy (where Ray was in charge of cooking banquets for hundreds of guests). Ray also was a volunteer for the California Highway Patrol.
Ray is survived by his wife, Laurene; son, Michel Vasconcellos (Stephanie); grandchildren, Andy, Malena, and Michele; step-daughter, Lynn Knox; grandsons, Randy Knox (Kate) and Eric Knox (Summer); great grandchildren Tyler, Taylor, and Isabella; and step-daughter, Keri Dolan (Lennie).
Ray will be given a military burial at Northern California Veterans Cemetery at Igo in Shasta County, California. Due to the Covid shelter-in-place mandate, it will be unattended by guests. When restrictions are lifted, family and friends will be invited to attend a service with military honors.
