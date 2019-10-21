Resources
Rebecca A. Busby

Rebecca A. Busby Obituary
Rebecca A. Busby

1/6/1966 -10/09/2019

Rebecca was born in San Jose. She lived in Sunnyvale until 1977 when the family moved to Redding where her father had accepted a job at the county hospital. Becky left home at age 18 and graduated with a degree in cosmetology. She made her home in Oakland where she remained for approximately the last three decades. She worked as a hair dresser in many salons in San Francisco, Berkeley, and Oakland. She also worked at Trader Joe's and other venues over the years.

Her mother Claire died twelve years ago but Becky is survived by her father John, a brother Scott, (Carol), and a brother Rob, (Dulce).

Becky had a good sense of humor, was a talented artist and writer with a gift for words. Her life was complicated with a cycle of highs and lows typical of her bipolar condition which affected interpersonal relationships but she had many friends and acquaintances who will miss her.

No services were held in Oakland.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2019
