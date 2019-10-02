Resources
Rex Lewis Taylor


1934 - 2019
Redding - Rex Lewis Taylor, 84, passed from this life on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He was born to Richard Lewis Taylor and Bernice Grace Smith in Wayne, Oklahoma on November 28, 1934. He graduated from Shasta Union High School in 1952, was in the Army for 2 years in Korea and retired from the wholesale liquor business. In 1958, he married Mary Crowley and they were married for 61 years. They were blessed with children; Danny (Kelie), Katy (Tim) DeCoito, Michael (Mitsi); grandchildren Vincent (Jessica), Libby (Brandan), Maggie (Dan), Zachariah, Emma (Tyler), Jackie, Danielle, Mary Kate, Maddie, Annadelle and great-grandchildren Eli, Logan, Finley, Hank, August, Burns, Rowan, and Mack. He also leaves behind brother, Don (Deloris), sisters Cheri (Richard) Bascherini and Wanda Hollenbeck, brothers-in-law, David and Kevin (Laura) Crowley.

Farewell to a loving husband, proud father and grandfather.

Per his request no services will be held.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Oct. 2, 2019
