Rhodley Lewington Alden
Redding - Rhodley L Alden passed away on May 23, 2019 at his home in Redding, California. He was born in Taloga, Oklahoma on January 25, 1930 along with his twin brother to Earl Henry Alden and Gracie Dell Alden. He was preceded in death by his parents, his twin brother Vaughnley, and his youngest daughter Evelyne Elizabeth Willingham. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty Jo Denny Alden, and children: Adrianne Werren (Brad), Gregory (Jeane Marie), and Vivienne Davis (Wesley). His grandchildren are Amber Werren, Bryn Werren, Trever Davis, Trenton Davis, and Benjamin Alden. After graduating from Central High School in Oklahoma City in 1948 Rhodley enlisted in the United States Army. It was either join or get drafted. After basic training at Fort Ord, California, he was sent to Brook Army Medical Center for medical training. He was sent to Tokyo, Japan where he participated in the WW2 Occupation of Japan by working in the 406 Medical General Laboratory. After an honorable discharge in 1950 he began studies at the University of Oklahoma but was soon recalled to active duty after the Korean War began. After a second honorable discharge from active duty, he enrolled at Oklahoma City University where he met his wife in a college chemistry class. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He completed study for a California General Secondary Credential at Long Beach State. He earned a Master of Science degree in Environment Health and did work toward a PhD at the University of Oklahoma. For many years Rhodley was the sole Clinical Laboratory Scientist in hospitals in Alturas, California and Weaverville, California. He retired in 1992 as Senior Environmental Health Specialist, Water Section for Monterey County, California. In retirement he was able to devote time to his interest in genealogy. He was eleventh generation from John Alden and Priscilla Mullins, Pilgrims of the ship Mayflower. Also, he was fifth in descent from Daniel Boone's sister, Hannah Boone. Service will be held at the Veteran's Cemetery in Igo on June 17, 2019 at 12:30pm.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on June 11, 2019