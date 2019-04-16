Services
Blair's Direct Cremation and Burial Service, Inc.
5530 Mountain View Drive
Redding, CA 96003
530-527-0112
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Northern California Veterans Cemetery
11800 Gas Point Rd
Igo, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rich Weyenberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rich Weyenberg

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rich Weyenberg Obituary
Rich Weyenberg

Redding - Rich Weyenberg passed peacefully in his sleep on April 12, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Redding, CA at the age of 86. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who proudly served his country with the Navy during the Korean War, after which he settled into a career in Real Estate in Redding, CA. He is survived by his wife Juanita of Anderson, CA and his sisters JV, from Arizona, and Nancy, from Southern California. He also lives on through his 7 children, 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, April 18th at 11:00 A.M. at Northern California Veterans Cemetery. (11800 Gas Point Rd. Igo, CA). A Celebration of Life will be held at the Anderson VFW following the funeral. (3210 W. Center Rd. Anderson, CA).

In lieu of flowers, donations to s in memory of Rich would be appreciated. (support.woundedwarriorproject.org)
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blair's Direct Cremation and Burial Service, Inc.
Download Now