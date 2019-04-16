|
|
Rich Weyenberg
Redding - Rich Weyenberg passed peacefully in his sleep on April 12, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Redding, CA at the age of 86. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who proudly served his country with the Navy during the Korean War, after which he settled into a career in Real Estate in Redding, CA. He is survived by his wife Juanita of Anderson, CA and his sisters JV, from Arizona, and Nancy, from Southern California. He also lives on through his 7 children, 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, April 18th at 11:00 A.M. at Northern California Veterans Cemetery. (11800 Gas Point Rd. Igo, CA). A Celebration of Life will be held at the Anderson VFW following the funeral. (3210 W. Center Rd. Anderson, CA).
In lieu of flowers, donations to s in memory of Rich would be appreciated. (support.woundedwarriorproject.org)
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 16, 2019