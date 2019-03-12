|
Richard Allen Farmer
- - Richard Allen Farmer went to meet his Lord and Savior ,Jesus Christ, on March 4, 2019. Richard was born in Weaverville on October 25, 1943, to Maimie and Harvey Farmer.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years , Lou Ann Farmer, 3 children, Michael Farmer and his wife Shanna Farmer of Etna, Calif, Debbie Farmer and her significant other Brent Ballow of Sutherland, Oregon and Scott Farmer of Medford, Oregon. 2 grandchildren, Jackson Farmer of Etna ,Ca., Skylar Farmer of Medford ,Oregon. He is also survived by 3 nieces, Mary Lynn, Sheri, and Janis, brother in-law Bob Fox and wife Katherine Fox and their son Robbie.
Richard worked many years for the US Forest Service. He made firefighting his career. He received many awards and commendations. In his free time he enjoyed hunting, fishing and wood cutting. He enjoyed sharing these interests with his grandchildren, Skylar and Jackson.
Honoring Richard's request their will be no services. The family appreciates the prayers and well wishes for Richard and his family. Online condolences may be made at www.girdnerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Mar. 12, 2019