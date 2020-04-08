|
Richard Allen (Dick) Kahler
Redding - Richard Allen (Dick) Kahler passed away April 5, 2020 in Redding CA. He was born April 26, 1942 in Dayton, Ohio; the only child of Jack and Elsie Kahler. Dick was educated in Dayton Public Schools, earned his undergraduate degree at Miami University of Ohio, and his PhD in Clinical Psychology at Indiana University. He dedicated his entire career to Community Mental Health in Red Bluff and Redding.
Dick was a nature lover and enjoyed hiking, fishing, and backpacking in the mountains of Northern California. He especially enjoyed doing this with his sons while they were growing up. He was a disciplined runner and completed 7 marathons and numerous shorter races. He and Paula continued to start their days together by jogging/walking a course in their neighborhood as long as he could. He was a great fan of the Cincinnati Reds, SF Giants, SF Forty Niners and the GS Warriors. But his favorite teams were the ones his boys played on as youngsters and Dick often volunteered as an assistant coach. He and Paula taught their sons the importance of education and encouraged them through all of their school years. He was a member of several parent booster organizations. All of his sons graduated college and have post graduate degrees which was a source of pride for him.
Dick was a Godly man and a faithful member of Pilgrim Congregational Church. Dick was loving, kind, and supportive. He and Paula shared 42 wonderful years of marriage. Dick will be missed especially by his beloved wife, Paula; his three wonderful sons and their spouses: Scott Kahler (Rob), Ryan Kahler (Marta) and Dylan Kahler (Mary); and three absolutely adored grandchildren: Kira and Evan Soden-Kahler and Hattie Jane Kahler. He will also be missed by his sis/bro-in-laws Tara and Warren Swanson and Sheila and Brad McCollum and their families; and his cousin, Tom Kahler and his extended family in Virginia.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Pilgrim Congregational Church at a later date.
The family would be honored by memorial contributions to Pilgrim Congregational Church or to Earthjustice.org.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020