Richard B. Martin



Richard B. Martin passed away in the early hours on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the age of 74 after a one and half year battle with Leukemia. Richard was born in Bakersfield, CA. He relocated with his parents, Charles Truman Martin and Vera Smith Martin, and older brother to Ventura at the age of three. There he attended Ventura Senior High School and the Ventura Junior College before enlisting in the Navy



After returning from the Navy, Richard married Patricia Freix on August 12, 1972, and shortly thereafter enrolled in Chico State College, finishing his BS degree in 1974. They moved to Sparks, living there about 8 years and having two children, Noah Martin and Dara Martin.



In 1983 the family moved to their Redding home where Richard was employed as an accountant with McKensie Construction. After this and two other jobs dissolved, for each their own reasons, Richard became a successful real estate agent from which he later retired in 2010.



Shortly after retirement Richard discovered that the local VFW needed some help and became the Commander of Post 1934, which he retained for about 5 years after unravelling several local and state issues that had not been attended to.



In 2014, Richard, a disabled vet himself, became the Project Lead for the Redding area of Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, a national non-profit organization dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled and active military service personnel and disabled veterans through fly fishing and related activities including education and outings. Richard held this position until only recently before giving up this post.



Shortly before his death he was awarded by Project Healing Water Fly Fishing the very prestigious Phil Johnson Exceptional Leadership Award for his dedication and inspiring service to this national organization.



Richard leaves behind his wife, Patricia Martin, his son Noah Martin and Noah's wife Juli Martin; his daughter Dara Feleciano and Dara's husband Leland Feleciano; five grandchildren, Tate, Carter, Kai, Spencer, and Kailei; also his older brother Gerry Martin and Gerry's wife Sharon Martin.









